Sundown welcomes new police chief, Jeff Foster

SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - After nearly two months without a police department, the city of Sundown is celebrating its return. The city swore in Chief Jeff Foster on Friday afternoon, and he is already putting in the work.

“I’m just very excited to hit the ground running,” Chief Foster said, “and hopefully move my family into town and put down some roots.”

Chief Foster says he’s very focused on community policing, including crime prevention programs and relationships with schools. He said he intends to get those going as soon as possible, so “the community can be our eyes and ears and help us keep the city safe.”

Chief Foster has 35 years of law enforcement experience, including serving in the Army as an MP and doing international police consulting.

He’s been a game warden in Colorado, fought sex trafficking in Frankfurt, Germany, and ended up getting deployed to Kosovo with a private contractor near the end of the Bosnian War in 1999.

He once served the City Marshal in Lubbock, with 10 years at Lubbock ISD and Tahoka ISD, then ended up going to Albania as a consultant for the justice department on an anti-terrorism task force.

He is one of the two-man police force in the Sundown community.

The last two officers stepped down at the end of May.

Hockley County deputies have been providing police services since then.

Foster’s family got a warm welcome to Sundown on Friday, including his wife and 10 children.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.