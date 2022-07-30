Texas Tech head volleyball coach to be inducted into West Texas A&M Hall of Champions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tony Graystone, Texas Tech’s head volleyball coach, will be inducted into the West Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Champions.

Before coaching for the Red Raiders, Graystone spent nine years at West Texas A&M as the head of the volleyball program, according to a Texas Tech Athletics release. He was at WT from 1999 to 2008 and was the “winningest” head coach with a combined record of 315 wins versus 61 losses.

Graystone has also been selected as the Lone Star Coach of the Year five separate times and has been the AVCA Southwest Region Coach of the Year four times. He led the Lady Buffs to the MCAA Regional Tournaments five times, including to the 2009 NCAA D-II finals.

From Canyon, Graystone moved to Corpus Christi where he headed the Texas A&M Corpus Christi volleyball program from 2009 to 2015. During his last season in Corpus Christi, the Islanders had a 31-5 overall record and a “perfect 16-0 mark in Southland play,” according to the release.

Graystone came to Texas Tech in 2016. So far, he has helped the Red Raiders to 89 wins, including the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2001.

Graystone is has the forth best record as head coach in the volleyball program’s history.

Texas Tech’s season opens with an exhibition match on Aug 18 with a game against North Texas. The first set is at 4 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Regular season starts on Aug 26 at the Notre Dame Tournament.

Texas Tech plays Notre Dame on Aug 26 at 6 p.m. and Milwaukee on Aug 27 at 1 p.m.

