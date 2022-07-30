Texas Tech to host “Fee Free Week” for football tickets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics is waiving all service charges for football tickets purchased during its “Fee Free Week.”

The Red Raider football team will be playing seven games at the Jones AT&T Stadium this season. Fans can skip the service charges that usually accompany football tickets starting at 8:30 a.m. on Aug 1 until midnight on Aug 7.

To take advantage of the promotion, tickets must be purchase over the phone or online.

During this week, Texas Tech Athletics will be offering additional promotional prices for:

Texas Tech v. Murray State for $10

Texas Tech v. Houston for $20

Kickoff Combo (Murray State and Houston) for $25

These ticket offers can be purchased with the promo code KICKOFF22 here.

Single-game tickets can normally be purchased as follows:

Texas Tech v. Murray State for $15

Texas Tech v. Kansas for $20

Texas Tech v. West Virginia for $35

Texas Tech v. Houston for $35

Texas Tech v. Oklahoma for $50

Texas Tech v. Baylor for $50

Texas Tech v. Texas for $95

Texas Tech is also offering tickets at reduced single-game rates for groups of 20 or more:

Texas Tech v. Murray State for $10

Texas Tech v. Kansas for $10

Texas Tech v. West Virginia for $20

Texas Tech v. Houston for $20

Texas Tech v. Oklahoma for $35

Texas Tech v. Baylor for $40

Season tickets are also available, starting at $195 a seat. The list of ticket options for 2022 includes the Red Raider Pass, a flexible season ticket option that provides a different seat location for all seven home games at only $160 per seat.

As a reminder, Texas Tech will continue to only utilize mobile ticketing for the 2022-23 athletics year. All tickets will be emailed to purchasers in advance of each home game, which can be then downloaded to any mobile device.

The ticket office can be reach at (806)742-TECH from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.