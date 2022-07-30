Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

WATCH: Crews rescue woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters

Authorities in Arizona released a video of crews rescuing a woman who was trapped in her car due to rising flood waters. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia, Amy Cutler and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Residents outside of Phoenix woke up Friday to the aftermath of extensive flooding in the area.

Officials in Apache Junction confirmed at least five people had to be rescued, with others swept away in their vehicles.

Arizona’s Family reports authorities released body camera video showing one of the rescues, where a woman, later identified as Sur Teders, could be heard calling to officers for assistance with her dog also needing help.

The woman’s grandson, Connor Smith, said he came to her aid but couldn’t reach her because of the floodwaters, and that’s when he called 911.

Smith said his grandmother was physically OK after the incident, but the family has lost their dog. Teders’ granddaughter posted about the ordeal on social media and urged the community to participate in the search for their pet.

Authorities said multiple rescues were completed Thursday night as residents got caught in the rushing water. Crews also rescued a person from their home after floodwaters trapped them inside.

The city reported rescue crews were out Friday morning to clear roadways of dirt and debris.

Apache Junction city officials said most streets were open Friday evening, but drivers were still urged to use caution.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the forcible stop, six suspects, three of whom were juveniles, were taken into...
Juvenile arrested in connection to deadly shooting, 6 others in custody after police chase
Four people are in the hospital after a car crash into a home overnight in North Lubbock.
Four injured after truck crashes into home overnight in North Lubbock
One person was moderately injured in a crash in the 2800 block of North Frankford on July 28,...
One injured in Northwest Lubbock rollover
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock banks warn of new online scams
Level 13 Agency announced a team-wide NIL deal with the Lady Raiders Thursday, the largest deal...
Level 13 Agency announces deal with Lady Raiders, largest NIL for women’s athletics

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line Friday night
Source: KJTV
Sundown welcomes new police chief
Source: KJTV
TTUHSC medical students receive their white coats
Source: KJTV
Farmers Market facing more demand for less supply