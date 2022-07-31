Local Listings
Construction to begin on N University

(Source: MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on N University on Aug 2.

Construction will take place between Marsha Sharp Freeway and Clovis Road.

The repairs should be completed within nine weeks, according to a City of Lubbock release. Traffic delays are expected during that time.

City representatives suggest leaving earlier in to accommodate traffic delays or avoiding the area altogether.

