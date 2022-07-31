Local Listings
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths


Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.(CNN, WGN, KVLY, KXJB, KVLY/KXJB via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region.

At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago.

Clackamas County officials announced the most recent heat-related death on Saturday, saying an elderly man died in his home where he didn’t have a working air conditioner.

Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening.

Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for both the Portland and Seattle, Washington regions lasting through late Sunday evening.

Forecasters predict there will be no relief until Monday when cool air from the Pacific Ocean blows in.

Authorities are investigating whether high temperatures were to blame for the deaths of four people. (Source: KATU/OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY/CNN)

Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, a region where weeklong heat spells were historically rare, according to climate experts.

Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome” weather phenomenon that prompted record temperatures and deaths.

About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during that heat wave, which hit in late June and early July. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were older and lived alone.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

