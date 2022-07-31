Overnight police chase ends in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit responded to a crash following a police chase.

The chase began at 10:27 p.m. on July 30 and ended just two minutes later when the vehicle crashed into a tree.

The crash occurred on the 2500 block of 40th Street.

The individual being pursued was left with moderate injuries, according to police.

No other vehicles appear to be involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.