Robbery and police chase ends in crash, 3 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit responded to a crash following a robbery and police chase.

LPD officers responded to reports of a robbery at about 10:22 p.m. on July 30. The business being robbed is in the 2900 block of 50th Street.

Police saw three people leaving the store, according to a release. The three individuals, Yvette Rubio, Adam Alvarez and Gloria Martinez, entered a passenger car in the parking lot and attempted to drive away from the scene.

An officer tried to block the car’s escape with his own patrol vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Yvette Rubio, backed the car into the officers vehicle before driving away.

Police chased the vehicle to the area of Boston Avenue and 40th Street. Rubio continued to the 2500 block of 40th Street, where she drove the car through the front yard of one residence, the fence of a second residence and finally hit a tree of a third residence, according to the release.

The chase lasted just two minutes before the crash.

Rubio was moderately injured due to the crash and was taken to UMC. She is facing three charges:

Aggravated robbery

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Evading in a vehicle

The passenger of the car, 39-year-old Adam Alvarez, attempted to run away after the crash. Police found him hiding in some nearby bushes shortly after.

Alvarez was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated robbery

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Evading on foot

The third individual, 25-year-old Gloria Martinez was also arrested at the scene of the crash.

She was charged with:

Aggravated robbery

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Alvarez and Martinez were transported to the Lubbock Country Detention Center.

Police are still investigating the incident.

