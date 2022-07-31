Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice.

The canyon experienced flooding due to heavy rainfall on July 30

All the trails and some roads in the park are closed

A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30.

Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument

Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder charges

Texas Tech Athletics is hosting a “Fee Free Week” for football fans

All service charges associated with buying tickets for a Red Raider home football game will be waived

Tickets must be purchased over the phone or online to be eligible

