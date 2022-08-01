Local Listings
71-year-old Lubbock woman dies in Sunday crash

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KING COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 71-year-old woman from Lubbock was killed in a crash Sunday evening just East of Guthrie on Hwy. 62.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Vicki Rutledge Helton was driving westbound on US Hwy. 82 when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway, crossed the shoulder onto the grass area and rolled. It happened around 6 p.m.

Vicki was pronounced dead on the scene. Her passengers, 72-year-old Patrick Lynn Helton and an 11-year-old child were both injured.

Patrick Helton was taken to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. The child was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock.

All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Troopers did not provide any other information about the crash.

