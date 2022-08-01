The 806 Women’s Conference happening Saturday, Aug. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for an evening with The King Of Kings as the Esthers in the 806 ARISE! Live worship, dynamic preaching, and girl time!

About this event

4:03 PM DOORS OPEN

Check in begins at 4:03

Come and Enjoy Dinner on us from 4:03 pm to 6:08 pm

Local Vendors will set up “shop” so that you can browse and buy

Meet us in our beautiful Intercessory Prayer Room before the conf begins

6:08 PM CONF BEGINS

We will kick off our Conf with LIVE WORSHIP

First Session Begins - Conference Speaker - Jena Rawley Taylor

Second Session Begins - Conference Panel Speakers

Third Session Begins - Conference Speaker - Ian Rodriquez

9:30 PM THE DESSERT PRAISE PARTY BEGINS

Stay for a time of fellowship with FREE DESSERTS

Live Worship with continued PRAISE

Continue to shop with our local vendors as we close the evening

