The 806 Women’s Conference happening Saturday, Aug. 6

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for an evening with The King Of Kings as the Esthers in the 806 ARISE! Live worship, dynamic preaching, and girl time!

About this event

4:03 PM DOORS OPEN

  • Check in begins at 4:03
  • Come and Enjoy Dinner on us from 4:03 pm to 6:08 pm
  • Local Vendors will set up “shop” so that you can browse and buy
  • Meet us in our beautiful Intercessory Prayer Room before the conf begins

6:08 PM CONF BEGINS

  • We will kick off our Conf with LIVE WORSHIP
  • First Session Begins - Conference Speaker - Jena Rawley Taylor
  • Second Session Begins - Conference Panel Speakers
  • Third Session Begins - Conference Speaker - Ian Rodriquez

9:30 PM THE DESSERT PRAISE PARTY BEGINS

  • Stay for a time of fellowship with FREE DESSERTS
  • Live Worship with continued PRAISE
  • Continue to shop with our local vendors as we close the evening

