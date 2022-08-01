The 806 Women’s Conference happening Saturday, Aug. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for an evening with The King Of Kings as the Esthers in the 806 ARISE! Live worship, dynamic preaching, and girl time!
About this event
4:03 PM DOORS OPEN
- Check in begins at 4:03
- Come and Enjoy Dinner on us from 4:03 pm to 6:08 pm
- Local Vendors will set up “shop” so that you can browse and buy
- Meet us in our beautiful Intercessory Prayer Room before the conf begins
6:08 PM CONF BEGINS
- We will kick off our Conf with LIVE WORSHIP
- First Session Begins - Conference Speaker - Jena Rawley Taylor
- Second Session Begins - Conference Panel Speakers
- Third Session Begins - Conference Speaker - Ian Rodriquez
9:30 PM THE DESSERT PRAISE PARTY BEGINS
- Stay for a time of fellowship with FREE DESSERTS
- Live Worship with continued PRAISE
- Continue to shop with our local vendors as we close the evening
