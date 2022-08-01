Local Listings
APPALACHIA RISES: Here’s how you can help Kentucky flood victims

As of Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to at least 30.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCSC/WKYT) - As devastating flash flooding hit several counties in Kentucky, organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

As of Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to at least 30, WKYT-TV reported.

If you would like to donate money to relief efforts for flood victims, here are three organizations that can get help where it is needed:

In addition to the 30 confirmed deaths, Bashear said Monday they know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but were not able to confirm the number of deaths.

One hard-hit area, Knott County, accounted for 15 of the deaths and four of those were children. Bashear said the oldest of the children was in second grade.

Another six deaths were confirmed in Breathitt County, three in Perry County and two each in Letcher and Clay Counties.

Beshear said on Sunday that dozens of bridges were destroyed in the floods and that the damage to critical infrastructure is hampering efforts to help residents, including those whose water systems were damaged. The governor says communications issues also exist.

The National Guard estimates about 400 people have been rescued by helicopter.

About 13,000 utility customers in Kentucky remain without power over the weekend.

Bashear ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the families suffering from the floods.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding people that scammers often taken advantage of these types of situations, and to always make sure your donations are going to a legitimate charity or non-profit.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

