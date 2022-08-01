Local Listings
CASA recruiting volunteers to help children in foster care

Advocates needed for children removed from abusive homes
CASA of The South Plains community partner sign
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA Of The South Plains is looking for advocates for children who have been removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse.

Volunteers are trained to represent the interests of children during court hearings. Stacy Kelley, Director of Marketing and Events for CASA of the South Plains, says they make a massive difference in these children’s lives.

Stacy Kelley says, “CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates and our volunteers are advocating for children in the foster care system. So, one hundred percent of the children they serve have been removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect of some kind.”

Last year, out of 500 children CASA represented, 94 percent of them graduated to the next grade level and are achieving success after their hardships.

Stacy says, “What we hear over and over again from our advocates is, they are making life-changing impacts on these children’s lives, but the reward personally that they get when they are serving and walking this journey with these children, they say it is immeasurable.”

CASA will be holding multiple information sessions during the month of August to try and recruit more volunteers. A lunch and learn seminar will be held Tuesday at the CASA office, the seminar will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. If you’re interested in becoming an advocate, you can register on the CASA Of The South Plains website.

