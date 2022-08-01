City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October.
The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds.
Those who are interested in entering a team in this year’s event can attend the Chamber’s information session on August 10 at 4 p.m.
The meeting will be located in the second-floor San Jacinto Room at 1500 Broadway Avenue.
Tickets for the Cookoff will go on sale August 22.
