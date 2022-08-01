Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff

Hub City BBQ cookoff info session
Hub City BBQ cookoff info session(Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October.

The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds.

Those who are interested in entering a team in this year’s event can attend the Chamber’s information session on August 10 at 4 p.m.

The meeting will be located in the second-floor San Jacinto Room at 1500 Broadway Avenue.

Tickets for the Cookoff will go on sale August 22.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Rubio, Adam Almaraz, Gloria Martinez
Robbery and police chase ends in crash, 3 arrested
Julio Gutierrez, 31
Murder suspect called police following shooting
Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed its trails due to flooding in the canyon.
Palo Duro Canyon State Park closes trails due to flooding
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

Latest News

The Buddy Holly Hall announced Monday Chicago will be performing live in concert Wednesday,...
Chicago coming to Buddy Holly Hall this fall
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock to host Night to Remember - Casino Royale Gala Friday, August 5.
Catholic Charities to host ‘Night to Remember’ Casion Royale Gala
Noon Notebook: A Night to Remember gala
Noon Notebook: Night to Remember Casino Royale Gala
Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center
Booth and Tent Space Available for 52nd Annual Fall Festival