Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13.

The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Back to School Event is a time for families to prepare for going back to school. Children can receive school supplies and immunizations while enjoying games, music and food.

These services are provided at no cost to families families.

Each year, a week in August is dedicated to recognizing the services and contributions of America’s health centers in providing access to affordable, high quality, cost-effective health care to medically vulnerable and underserved people.

This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”

CHCL is one of many health centers across the country. CHCL employs 129 employees and offers services in eight delivery sites across Lubbock, as well as services with two mobile units that serve the counties of Lubbock, Crosby, Garza, Lynn and Terry.

CHCL provides comprehensive primary care services such as medical, pediatric, women’s health and family medicine, dental, eye and mental health services.

In 2021 alone, CHCL provided services to 20,314 patients. Today, there are over nine thousand delivery sites across the country serving over 28 million patients nationwide and saving the health care system $24 billion a year from reduced hospitalizations and visits to emergency rooms.

CHCL was established in 1992 as a safety net provider and was formed under the principle of a “hand up” rather than a “hand out.”

This concept allows CHCL to provide affordable, quality healthcare.

CHCL encourages everyone to attend the Fun Fest on Aug 6.

Children must be present to receive a backpack.

Immunizations will be administered only upon display of a shot record by a parent.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Community Health Center of Lubbock.