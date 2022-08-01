Local Listings
1 person injured in S Loop 289 crash, traffic delays expected

The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash on South Loop 289.
The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash on South Loop 289.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash on South Loop 289.

The crash occurred near the Brownfield exit where S Loop 289 turns into Spur 327.

The westbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Spur 327 have been shut down until police can clear the area.

One person suffered moderate injuries, according to police.

Traffic delays are expected. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

