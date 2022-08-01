Local Listings
Hot temperatures continue into August

Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month.
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month.

However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.

As we move into a new month, the afternoon highs will range from 95-100 degrees for most of the central areas while along the Caprock it will be 100+ for the daytime temps.

That pattern may remain in place through mid-week with a change possible by Thursday into Saturday. It appears that rain chances might increase slightly late week and temperatures drop a few degrees.

In other words, not a lot of change for the west Texas region through the start of August.

