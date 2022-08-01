Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scooby Doo

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scooby Doo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old retriever/pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for more than six months.

Staff says he’s shy at first, but once he knows you he brightens up. Scooby Doo loves other dogs and minds well. He likes to run around and loves treats. Scooby is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chilly.

