LFR responds to gas leak in South Lubbock near H-E-B

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cut gas line near 114th and Richmond Avenue near H-E-B.

Authorities are checking the gas levels in homes on an individual basis.

The line was cut by a third party at 3:08 p.m., according to the LFR.

The LFR is not evacuating the area at this time, however, traffic is being diverted.

People are asked to avoid the area.

