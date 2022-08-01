Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

LFR responds to gas leak in South Lubbock near H-E-B

The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cut gas line near 114th and Richmond Avenue at 3:08 p.m.
The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cut gas line near 114th and Richmond Avenue at 3:08 p.m.(Credit: MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cut gas line near 114th and Richmond Avenue near H-E-B.

Authorities are checking the gas levels in homes on an individual basis.

The line was cut by a third party at 3:08 p.m., according to the LFR.

The LFR is not evacuating the area at this time, however, traffic is being diverted.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvette Rubio, Adam Almaraz, Gloria Martinez
Robbery and police chase ends in crash, 3 arrested
Julio Gutierrez, 31
Murder suspect called police following shooting
Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed its trails due to flooding in the canyon.
Palo Duro Canyon State Park closes trails due to flooding
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
(File)
71-year-old Lubbock woman dies in Sunday crash

Latest News

S Loop 289 crash
1 person injured in S Loop 289 crash, traffic delays expected
(Source: MGN)
Construction to begin on N University
One person was moderately injured in a crash in the 2800 block of North Frankford on July 28,...
One injured in Northwest Lubbock rollover
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Hwy. 84 at FM 179.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover on Hwy. 84 in Shallowater delays traffic