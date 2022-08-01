Monday morning top stories: 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock Saturday night
- Police say the suspects backed into a patrol car, led officers on a chase and crashed into a tree near 40th and Akron
- Police are still investigating the incident
- Details here: Robbery and police chase ends in crash, 3 arrested
Services for Hale County victims
- A memorial service will be held today for three Hale County residents killed in a flash flood near Las Vegas, NM
- Chris Cummings, his wife Jane, and her mother, Betty Greenhaw, will be remembered at 2 this afternoon at the Garland Street Church of Christ in Plainview
- Read more about the family here: West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
McKinney fire expands over the weekend
- Crews continue to battle the McKinney wildfire in Northern California
- So far, the fire has burned more than 52,000 acres at the Klamath National Forest
- Follow the latest updates here: Western flames spread; California sees its largest 2022 fire
Death toll rises from flooding
- At least 28 people have now died from massive flooding in Kentucky
- Damage to roads and bridges is hampering rescue and recovery efforts
- Read more here: Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
