Monday morning top stories: 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock

3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock Saturday night

Police say the suspects backed into a patrol car, led officers on a chase and crashed into a tree near 40th and Akron

Police are still investigating the incident

Details here: Robbery and police chase ends in crash, 3 arrested

Services for Hale County victims

A memorial service will be held today for three Hale County residents killed in a flash flood near Las Vegas, NM

Chris Cummings, his wife Jane, and her mother, Betty Greenhaw, will be remembered at 2 this afternoon at the Garland Street Church of Christ in Plainview

Read more about the family here: West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide

McKinney fire expands over the weekend

Crews continue to battle the McKinney wildfire in Northern California

So far, the fire has burned more than 52,000 acres at the Klamath National Forest

Follow the latest updates here: Western flames spread; California sees its largest 2022 fire

Death toll rises from flooding

At least 28 people have now died from massive flooding in Kentucky

Damage to roads and bridges is hampering rescue and recovery efforts

Read more here: Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

