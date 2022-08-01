Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock Saturday night

Services for Hale County victims

  • A memorial service will be held today for three Hale County residents killed in a flash flood near Las Vegas, NM
  • Chris Cummings, his wife Jane, and her mother, Betty Greenhaw, will be remembered at 2 this afternoon at the Garland Street Church of Christ in Plainview
  • Read more about the family here: West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide

McKinney fire expands over the weekend

Death toll rises from flooding

