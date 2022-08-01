Local Listings
Murder suspect called police following shooting

Julio Gutierrez, 31
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Julio Gutierrez, 31, has been arrested following a shooting in central Lubbock early Saturday morning.

2700 42nd shooting
2700 42nd shooting(KCBD, Peyton Toups)

The Lubbock Police Department responded to calls of a disturbance in the 2700 block of 42nd Street around 12:30 a.m. on July 30.

A man called the police and stated he had killed someone and was still at the scene, according to court documents.

When officers arrived, they found Thomas Richardson, 29, dead in the living room of the residence, according to a police report. The officers then called in the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit to investigate further.

Investigators stated the two men got into an argument, prompting Gutierrez to shoot Richardson. A witness told police she heard the two men fighting earlier in the evening and said one of the men threatened to kill the other. The witness then heard a single gunshot.

After the initial investigation at the scene, an arrest warrant was issued for Gutierrez.

He was taken into custody on charges of murder and transported to the Lubbock County Detention center.

