South Plains sunshine and showers

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning spotty rain showers again are sprinkled over the KCBD viewing area. A brief showers is possible at your location.

A few showers may continue into the afternoon. These afternoon showers, which may include a thundershower or two, will favor the northwestern and northern viewing area.

This afternoon otherwise will be partly cloudy, breezy, and very hot. Highs will continue above average, though will fall short of records for the date.

The southerly breeze will range from about 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts near 30 mph.

Hot and dry weather is expected through mid-week. A change is possible Thursday and Friday. Rain chances may increase, at least slightly, and temperatures drop, at least slightly, late in the work week.

Overall, not a lot of change in our West Texas weather as August gets underway.

