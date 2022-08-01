Local Listings
Temps climbing back around 100 degrees, lower rain chances

Lubbock missed the rain today, but the clouds kept temperatures lower than expected.
Lubbock missed the rain today, but the clouds kept temperatures lower than expected.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock missed the rain today, but the clouds kept temperatures lower than expected.

That’s not likely the case the next two days as afternoon temps are likely to climb back to near or even above 100 degrees.

Rain chances will be lower tomorrow and Wednesday with temperatures higher for all of the area.

Looking ahead we should notice a slight drop in temperatures by Thursday and Friday and also have a better chance of showers and storms returning to most of the region.

The lower temps should extend into the weekend, but the rain chances will decrease Saturday and Sunday.

