Texas Tech System mourning loss of former Vice-Chancellor Jim Brunjes

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech System is mourning the death of one of its former chief administrators. Jim Brunjes, who stepped down as CFO and vice chancellor in 2017, has died.

Brunjes served at Texas Tech for 25 years, including as system treasurer, with oversight of a budget totaling nearly $2 billion.

Texas Tech’s endowment grew three-quarters of a billion dollars during his tenure, and its credit rating ranked among the nation’s top institutions for financial stability.

System administrators say Brunjes’ leadership and service went far beyond his duties, and showed in how much he cared for students and faculty.

Jim Brunjes was 75.

Texas Tech released this statement on Monday afternoon:

“Our system family mourns the passing Jim Brunjes, longtime vice chancellor and CFO of the Texas Tech University System. For a quarter-century, Jim’s leadership and service went far beyond his expertise overseeing the financial strength and stability of the system. He cared deeply about our students and the people throughout our system and universities. Jim was a man of high integrity and strong moral character – he personified what it meant to be a servant leader. Our deepest sympathies are with Jim’s loving family.”

