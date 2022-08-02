Local Listings
3-vehicle crash to cause traffic delays

Backed up traffic due to MSF and Quaker crash
Backed up traffic due to MSF and Quaker crash(Texas Department of Transportation)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash on the access road of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Quaker Avenue.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash on the westbound access road.

Two people were injured, according to police. One person suffered moderate injuries and one person was left with minor injuries.

The LPD is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Traffic delays are expected.

