4 Lubbock gang members arrested; cash, drugs, weapons found

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four men were arrested Monday and charged with money laundering and possession of marijuana after a residential search warrant was executed in East Lubbock.

Investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted the warrant due to reports of illicit narcotics sales and gang activity.

During the search warrant, four males were inside of the residence in the 1700 block of East 2nd Street. They were all positively identified as confirmed gang members, according to TAG officials.

TAG investigators seized nearly $8,600 in cash, 2 AR-15 Rifles, 2 handguns, 5.7 pounds of marijuana, and ammunition-rifle magazines/extended pistol magazines.

The four men have been identified as 22-year-old Cederic Hawthorne, 24-year-old Jacobye Bracy, 22-year-old Bryan Rector and 20-year-old Azarius Upshaw.

All four were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Bracy is being held on a $35,000 bond. The others do not have bonds posted, but are still currently in jail.

