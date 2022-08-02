Citizens Advisory Committee recommends $200M bond election for Lubbock roadways

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Citizens Advisory Committee was created to consider the needs of Lubbock roadways. Those citizens have recommended another bond election in November. This bond election is for $200 million.

The committee presented the Lubbock City Council with its recommendations Tuesday afternoon.

Details about the proposed November 2022 bond election. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

The $200 million would address roads across all districts, including unpaved roads in Districts 1 and 2, as well as reconstruction in the Dunbar-Manhattan Heights neighborhood, which would be $6.5 million.

Notably, the committee did not recommend Broadway to be included in the proposal, saying while they agree the brick road needs to be addressed, they were worried it could jeopardize the bond’s passage.

The city’s financial staff said the bond would most likely cost the average homeowner $12 to $15 per year over five years.

The City Council will decide on August 9, 2022, whether to move forward with the recommendations.

The list of roadways in the $200 million bond recommendation. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

