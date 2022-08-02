Local Listings
Citizens Advisory Committee recommends $200M bond election for Lubbock roadways

The Lubbock Citizens Advisory Committee presented a bond recommendation to improve roadways in...
The Lubbock Citizens Advisory Committee presented a bond recommendation to improve roadways in Lubbock. This bond does not include improving Broadway.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Citizens Advisory Committee was created to consider the needs of Lubbock roadways. Those citizens have recommended another bond election in November. This bond election is for $200 million.

The committee presented the Lubbock City Council with its recommendations Tuesday afternoon.

Previous Story: Lubbock citizens picked to advise City Council on second attempt at possible street bond proposal

Details about the proposed November 2022 bond election.
Details about the proposed November 2022 bond election.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)

The $200 million would address roads across all districts, including unpaved roads in Districts 1 and 2, as well as reconstruction in the Dunbar-Manhattan Heights neighborhood, which would be $6.5 million.

Notably, the committee did not recommend Broadway to be included in the proposal, saying while they agree the brick road needs to be addressed, they were worried it could jeopardize the bond’s passage.

The city’s financial staff said the bond would most likely cost the average homeowner $12 to $15 per year over five years.

The City Council will decide on August 9, 2022, whether to move forward with the recommendations.

Tune in to KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 6 and 10 to hear more from the committee and the Lubbock City Council.

The list of roadways in the $200 million bond recommendation.
The list of roadways in the $200 million bond recommendation.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)

