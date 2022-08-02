Local Listings
City of Lubbock to host National Night Out events

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is hosting various National Night Out events this evening.

The Patterson Library is also hosting a National Night Out from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be more than 50 vendors on site and Texas Tech’s Masked Rider.

The Lubbock Public Health Department will also be there offering back-to-school immunizations.

The Maggie Trejo Supercenter will have a live mariachi, hot dogs and chips, a movie in the park and a free backpack give-a-way from 7 to 11 p.m. Parks and Recreation will also have the Pop-Up-Park trailer for more entertainment.

The first Tuesday in August, the goal of National Night Out is to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement.

The Patterson Branch Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive. The Maggie Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst Street.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

Lubbock Parks and Recreation will host various National Night Out events through Lubbock Tuesday.
Lubbock Parks and Recreation will host various National Night Out events through Lubbock Tuesday.(City of Lubbock)

