Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Solar eruptions are seen in this file video. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA said the sun is getting very active, and that could cause problems here on Earth.

The space agency warned the activity level of the sun has quickly ramped up.

They said the solar cycle is not at its peak, and it is already exceeding expectations.

Scientists expect to see more solar flares and solar eruptions that could impact radio communications, navigation signals and electric power grids on Earth.

The increase in activity also could pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts, impact GPS signals and even create concerns about flight crew and passenger health on airplanes.

NASA predicted that the solar events will continue to increase from now into 2025.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
71-year-old Lubbock woman dies in Sunday crash
Julio Gutierrez, 31
Murder suspect called police following shooting
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
S Loop 289 crash
1 person injured in S Loop 289 crash, traffic delays expected
Yvette Rubio, Adam Almaraz, Gloria Martinez
Robbery and police chase ends in crash, 3 arrested

Latest News

Jazmin Cazares, a sister of a Uvalde shooting victim, speaks during a Hondo City Council...
City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser
Jackson Reffitt, who turned his father Guy Reffitt in for his role in the Capitol riot, said...
Son of man sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 actions speaks of consequences
Thomas Richardson's family and friends released balloons Monday night in his honor.
Littlefield community honors Lubbock murder victim with balloon release
Jazmin Cazares, a sister of a Uvalde shooting victim, speaks during a Hondo City Council...
City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser
Rescue efforts continue as Kentucky brace for more rain
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns