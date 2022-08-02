Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tina

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 2-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for five months and is waiting for her forever home.

Staff says Tina is a sweet, tall girl. She gets along well with other dogs and enjoys being a coach potato and by her person. Tina is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scooby Doo.

