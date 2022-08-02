KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tina

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 2-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for five months and is waiting for her forever home.

Staff says Tina is a sweet, tall girl. She gets along well with other dogs and enjoys being a coach potato and by her person. Tina is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

