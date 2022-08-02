Lady Raiders to play in Preseason WNIT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders will play in one of the premier non-conference preseason tournaments when they compete in the 2022 Preseason Women’s Nation Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

The tournament begins for coach Krista Gerlich’s squad on Tuesday, Nov 15, when Jackson State visits the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech’s second of three matchups will be a home matchup on Nov 16, against Colorado, before the Lady Raiders close the round-robin tournament on Nov 20, with a game at Louisiana.

Colorado opens the event on Nov 12, when they host Jackson State, before the action flips to Lubbock for four games.

As part of the event, Louisiana will face Colorado on Nov 15, at the United Supermarkets Arena before clashing with JSU on Nov16.

Originally created as a 16-team event, the 2022 iteration of the Preseason WNIT will be the 28th all-time. Back in 2021 the event was slashed from 16 teams to eight.

The 2022 Preseason WNIT will release an All-Tournament team, but no overall champion will be crowned. Times and broadcast coverage for the tournament will be released at a future date.

Full Schedule:

Saturday, Nov 12:

Jackson State at Colorado (Boulder, Colo.)

Tuesday, Nov 15:

Louisiana vs. Colorado (Lubbock, Texas)

Texas Tech vs. Jackson State (Lubbock, Texas)

Wednesday, Nov 16:

Louisiana vs. Jackson State (Lubbock, Texas)

Texas Tech vs. Colorado (Lubbock, Texas)

Sunday, Nov 20:

Texas Tech at Louisiana (Lafayette, La.)

Know Your Foes:

COLORADO (22-9, 9-7 Pac 12): The University of Colorado will look to build upon back-to-back postseason appearances and the programs first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013. Coming off an impressive 22-win season that included a blazing 13-0 start, Colorado returns two starters from a season ago in Jaylyn Sherrod and Kindyll Wetta. UC The PAC-12′s Sixth Player of the Year, Quay Miller, also returns for the Buffs. Miller averaged 10.6 points and 5.1 boards a season ago. Colorado added a pair of 6-3 post players, in Arizona transfer Aaronette Vonleh and freshman Brianna McLeod. Head coach JR Payne enters her seventh year in charge of the Colorado program and has amassed a record of 94-84 during her time in Boulder.

JACKSON STATE (23-7, 18-0 SWAC): Jackson State has ascended to new heights the last four seasons under head coach Tomekia Reed. One of the best mid-major programs in the country last season, JSU won a school record 23 games including a perfect 18-0 mark in SWAC play. The Lady Tigers won 21-consecutive games during the 2021-22 season, and entered the NCAA Tournament with the longest winning streak in the country. Reed’s squad nearly pulled off one of the greatest upsets in women’s basketball history. JSU lead Kim Mulkey and third-seeded LSU by one point in the fourth quarter before falling 83-77. JSU had its first ever WNBA draft pick in 2021-22, when Ameshya Williams-Holliday was selected with the 25th overall pick by the Indiana Fever. In addition to Williams-Holliday, JSU also lost guard Dayzsha Rogan and guard Jariyah Covington. Williams-Holiday was JSU’s leading scorer (19.4 points) and leading rebounder (11.4 rebounds) in 2021-22, while Rogan was the Lady Tigers second-leading scorer. Houston transfer Miya Crump is the only returner to average over nine points a game last season. Crump scored 9.7 points and grabbed 5.1 boards.

LOUISIANA (18-7, 9-4 Sun Belt): Louisiana went 18-7 in 2021-22 before falling to eventual Sun Belt Conference Tournament Champion UT Arlington in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Led by Louisiana’s all-time winningest coach in program history (Gary Brodhead), the Ragin’ Cajuns made the Postseason WNIT in 2020-21 after sharing the Sun Belt Conference Regular Season title with Troy. Louisiana returns 2021-22 Preaseason All-SBC selection Brandi Williams and starting point guard Destiny Rice. Williams was limited to just three games in 2021-22 after suffering an injury. The 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Williams scored a career-high 24 points against Rice and scored in double figures against Texas A&M Kingsville and LSU. Williams was a second team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2020-21. A transfer from Alabama, Rice averaged 9.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in her first season with Louisiana. She was ranked No. 78 in the ESPNW Top-100. The Ragin’ Cajuns will need to replace second-leading scorer and one of the best players in program history, Ty’reona Doucet. Doucet averaged 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

