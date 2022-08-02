Local Listings
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member

Toby Lee Wilson
Toby Lee Wilson(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was indicted on Tuesday, charged with stealing over $30,000 from the account of an Alliance Federal Credit Union member.

Police say on May 26, Toby Lee Wilson entered a branch of the credit union and presented a fake drivers license and a forged credit card.

Wilson withdrew an unknown amount of money. He then traveled to another branch to, again, withdraw a sum of money.

Wilson traveled to four different credit union branches, withdrawing money from each of them, according to a police report.

He withdrew between $30,000 and $150,000 from the member’s account.

Police were alerted to Wilson’s presence at the credit union’s main branch off Spur 327 while he was trying to withdraw additional funds. However, the original account holder was at the branch and had frozen their account.

LPD arrested Wilson at the branch. Police performed a body search on Wilson and found a glass pipe. Residue on the pipe tested positive for drugs.

Wilson is facing five different charges:

  • Forgery
  • Credit card or debit card abuse
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Wilson is not currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

