Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was indicted on Tuesday, charged with stealing over $30,000 from the account of an Alliance Federal Credit Union member.

Police say on May 26, Toby Lee Wilson entered a branch of the credit union and presented a fake drivers license and a forged credit card.

Wilson withdrew an unknown amount of money. He then traveled to another branch to, again, withdraw a sum of money.

Wilson traveled to four different credit union branches, withdrawing money from each of them, according to a police report.

He withdrew between $30,000 and $150,000 from the member’s account.

Police were alerted to Wilson’s presence at the credit union’s main branch off Spur 327 while he was trying to withdraw additional funds. However, the original account holder was at the branch and had frozen their account.

LPD arrested Wilson at the branch. Police performed a body search on Wilson and found a glass pipe. Residue on the pipe tested positive for drugs.

Wilson is facing five different charges:

Forgery

Credit card or debit card abuse

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Wilson is not currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

