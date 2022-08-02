Pete’s Pigskin Previews: Upcoming schools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pete’s Pigskin Previews are brought to you by Wayland Baptist University and Raider Pump and Supply.
I will have 75 total previews.
Here’s the list for upcoming previews (subject to check with availability of coaches)
Monday at 10 p.m.: Petersburg Buffaloes
Tuesday: Meadow Broncos at 6/O’Donnell Eagles at 10
Wednesday: Wellman-Union Wildcats at 6/Whiteface Antelopes at 10
Thursday: Sands Mustangs at 6/Borden County Coyotes at 10
Friday: Lubbock Christian Eagles at 6/ Trinity Christian Lions at 10
Saturday: Morton Indians at 6/ Smyer Bobcats at 10
Sunday: Plains Cowboys at 10:30 Sports Xtra
Monday Aug. 8: New Home Leopards at 6/ Ropes Eagles at 10
Tuesday: Seagraves Eagles at 6/ Hale Center Owls at 10
Wednesday: Lockney Longhorns at 6/ Sudan Hornets at 10
Thursday: Crosbyton Chiefs at 6/ Ralls Jackrabbits at 10
Friday: Bovina Mustangs at 6/ Olton Mustangs at 10
Saturday: Tahoka Bulldogs at 6
Sunday: New Deal Lions at 10:30 p.m. Sports Xtra
Monday Aug. 15: Post Antelopes at 6/ Floydada Whirlwinds at 10
Tuesday: Sundown Roughnecks at 6/Idalou Wildcats at 10
Wednesday: Abernathy Antelopes at 6/ Roosevelt Eagles at 10
Thursday: Muleshoe Mules at 6/Slaton Tigers at 10
Friday: Brownfield Cubs at 6/Lamesa Golden Tornadoes at 10
Saturday: Snyder Tigers at 6
Sunday: Seminole Indians at 10:30 p.m. Sports Xtra
Monday Aug. 22: Levelland Lobos at 6/Estacado Matadors at 10
Tuesday: Lubbock High Westerners at 6/Monterey Plainsmen at 10
Wednesday: Coronado Mustangs at 6/ Lubbock Cooper Pirates at 10
Thursday Aug. 26: Frenship Tigers at 6/ Season Premiere of The End Zone at 10
Friday Aug. 27: The first Friday night End Zone of the Season
