Temps over 100, cooling some on Thursday

The heat will continue to dominate the region through the weekend, although temperatures will...
The heat will continue to dominate the region through the weekend, although temperatures will drop some on Thursday and into the weekend.
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of 90s and temps over 100 in the area with more heat expected for your mid-week forecast.

The heat will continue to dominate the region through the weekend, although temperatures will drop some on Thursday and into the weekend.

A weak cold front will move into the area Thursday and increase the potential for rain Thursday afternoon into Friday.

The rain chances will diminish once again by the weekend. However, the afternoon highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s instead of above the century mark.

There’s a hint of some rain potential once again next week.

