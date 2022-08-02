Texas Tech football tickets discounted for Fee Free Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football is offering a special deal on football tickets this week. It’s Fee Free Week for home game seats.

The promotion lasts until midnight on Aug. 7, giving Red Raider fans the chance to score tickets at a reduced price.

“When this place is full and this place is loud there’s no place like it in the country,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti said.

Giovannetti is hoping this week will pack Jones AT&T Stadium for the Red Raiders’ seven home games this season.

As part of Fee Free Week, Texas Tech is waiving all service charges on tickets purchased over the phone or online.

“We want to fill up the stadium for seven games this year,” Giovannetti said. “Anything we can do to help us get there, we wanted to do that.”

This sales promotion is only adding to anticipation of the Red Raider fan base that’s been growing since Joey McGuire was introduced as the university’s new head coach back in November.

“I’m not sure that I’ve ever seen anything like the tsunami of excitement that Coach McGuire has brought, not only to this football program, but to this athletic department and to this campus,” Giovannetti said.

Tech’s first year head coach says there is one sure-fire way fans can help fuel a winning season.

“Coach McGuire always says the one thing that you can do to help,” Giovannetti said. “Get your butts in the seats and fill up the stadium.”

Giovannetti hopes the West Texas energy will help motivate the Red Raiders to another bowl-winning season under the lights of Jones AT&T Stadium.

“We talk about grit, blue collar, that’s the things that make West Texas great,” Giovannetti said. “It’s what makes this football program tick, so it’s not just important for Texas Tech, it’s important for all of Lubbock and West Texas.”

It’s also important for the local economy. Thousands of travelers come in when the Red Raiders take the field, and when Lubbock residents head out, if they’re not going to the Jones, they’re filling locally-owned businesses, creating a mini economic boom for every home game.

“We always say, ‘Our town, our team,’” Giovannetti said. “It’s a community and this is one way you can support the program.”

As part of the promotion, Texas Tech is also offering reduced prices for the Murray State and Houston football games, or fans can purchase the kickoff combo, which includes both for $25. Just use the promo code KICKOFF22.

