Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock city council begins budget hearings

City begins budget hearings

The Lubbock City Council is working on next year’s fiscal budget

The city is considering lowering the property tax rate by four cents because higher property values and city growth will provide an extra $4.7 million in tax revenue for the city

Read more here: City of Lubbock proposes lower property tax rate as building permits top $1.7 billion

Drone strike kills Al-Qaeda leader Ayeman Al-Zawahiri

U.S. intelligence tracked him down to a home in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan

Al-Zawahiri and Osama Bin Laden planned the September 11 attacks on the U.S. in 2001

More here: Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’

Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 37

More than 300 people have been displaced by flooding

Kentucky’s governor says hundreds remain unaccounted for

WATCH: Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

