Vinyl stickers available to support Lubbock nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats

Kat's Alley Cats Charity Sticker design
Kat's Alley Cats Charity Sticker design(HubCity Graphics)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HubCity Graphics has partnered with local nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats to help support the feral cat community in Lubbock.

KAC is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of street cats in Lubbock. The organization uses the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method to humanely decrease the amount of feral cats in the city over time.

HubCity Graphics has designed a charity sticker to spread awareness about KAC and educate people on the TNR method.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to KAC. The stickers can be purchase here.

The stickers are made from vinyl and latex.

HubCity Graphics has also partnered with CleanHub to help reduce plastic waste.

Every item purchased from the site helps recover almost two ounces of plastic.

