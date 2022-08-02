Waiting on rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat is on the way, but also a chance of rain. It is a slight chance, but some folks will get some rain over the next two days.

Sprinkles returned to the KCBD viewing area this morning. Only a few spots will receive rain, and that will be very light.

Expect more sunshine this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy, breezy, and very hot.

Highs will continue above average, ranging from the upper 90s in the west to the low 100s in the east. (KCBD First Alert)

Winds from the south will range from about 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts near 30 mph.

The slight chance of rain I mentioned begins late tomorrow over the northwestern KCBD viewing area. Isolated thundershowers are likely in that area, with the activity potentially then drifting southeastward. For Lubbock and Plainview, this presents at least a slight chance of rain Wednesday evening and night.

A slight chance of rain, including a few thundershowers, will continue through Thursday.

Overall, your chance of measurable rainfall is slim. Amounts generally will be light. A few locations, however, may end up with a quarter inch or more.

Rain chances look paltry Friday through the weekend. Outside of shower activity, afternoons will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very hot.

