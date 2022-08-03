Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Applebee’s is selling lip glosses that taste like its wing sauces

The glosses include "Get Me Hot Buffalo," "Be My Honey Pepper," "Sweet Chile Kiss" and "Honey...
The glosses include "Get Me Hot Buffalo," "Be My Honey Pepper," "Sweet Chile Kiss" and "Honey BBQ-T."(Applebee's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Applebee’s has a new way to spice up date nights.

The restaurant chain has teamed up with makeup company Winky Lux to create four lip glosses based on its wing sauces.

The glosses include “Get Me Hot Buffalo,” “Be My Honey Pepper,” “Sweet Chile Kiss” and “Honey BBQ-T.”

Winky Lux said the “delicious wing sauce-inspired flavors” provide a high-shine finish “so your date won’t be able to take their eyes off of you.”

The saucy glosses are only available on Winky Lux’s website for $18 each or $65 for the whole collection.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Azarius Upshaw, Jacobye Bracy (left column, top to bottom) Cededric Hawthorne, Bryan Rector...
4 Lubbock gang members arrested; cash, drugs, weapons found
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Ropesville teen Kallie Ketchersid is healing at home, doing physical and speech therapy and...
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
The Hale Wind Farm is outside of Petersburg and south of Plainview.
Why the High Plains turns off its turbines to limit wind production while the Texas power grid is stressed

Latest News

Silent Wings Museum Celebrates Spirit of '45 Day and New Exhibit: A Legacy Remembered
Silent Wings Museum celebrates Spirit of ‘45 Day and new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price