Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Baby bottles recalled due to lead levels

Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.
Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular baby bottle manufacturer has issued a recall due to high lead levels in some of its products.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the markings on the outside of some of the Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles contain lead levels higher than those set by the federal government.

About 100 bottles sold in the United States are affected.

The bottles were designed for newborn to 6-month-old babies and sold exclusively on Amazon.

The bottles have white and gray stars on the outside along with the brand name, Nuk, printed in white.

You can visit Nuk’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Azarius Upshaw, Jacobye Bracy (left column, top to bottom) Cededric Hawthorne, Bryan Rector...
4 Lubbock gang members arrested; cash, drugs, weapons found
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
Backed up traffic due to MSF and Quaker crash
3-vehicle crash to cause traffic delays
The Hale Wind Farm is outside of Petersburg and south of Plainview.
Why the High Plains turns off its turbines to limit wind production while the Texas power grid is stressed

Latest News

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, becomes emotional...
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created nightmare
Police respond after a Green Bay Metro Transit bus driver takes care of a child, whose image is...
Caught on video: Bus driver helps lost toddler in Wisconsin
This afternoon will be the hottest of the week. Highs again will be well above early August...
Hottest day of the week
This undated photo courtesy of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy shows Dolly Parton. Parton...
Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Citizens recommend $200 million street bond proposal