Clovis police investigating homicide of 17-year-old girl

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis police are investigating a murder early Wednesday morning near Cesar Chavez Dr. and MLK Blvd.

At 12:38 a.m., Clovis police responded to reports of a man shot in the head at an apartment building. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl on the floor with a gunshot wound near the entryway to one of the buildings. She was quickly taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Police have not yet identified the victim. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information should contact the Clovis Police Department at (575)-769-1921. Tips can also be reported anonymously by contacting the Curry County Crimestoppers line at (575)-763-700 or by using the Tip411 app.

