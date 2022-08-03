Local Listings
Cooler Thursday, highs under 100

It will be a little cooler Thursday as afternoon highs should stay just under 100 degrees in...
It will be a little cooler Thursday as afternoon highs should stay just under 100 degrees in Lubbock and areas to the north and west.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We were back above the century mark for the afternoon high in Lubbock on Wednesday, two in a row and 33 days for the year at this point.

Fortunately, it will be a little cooler Thursday as afternoon highs should stay just under 100 degrees in Lubbock and areas to the north and west. I don’t expect much relief for communities along the Caprock or in the southern South Plains.

Thursday’s highs will relate to the position of a weak cold front and cloud cover. The front will hopefully sag as far south of Lubbock, but it may depend the number of showers/storms that develop along and behind the front on Wednesday night into Thursday.

At least it will be slightly cooler over most of the area Thursday and again Friday.

Isolated showers will remain a possibility over the next few days.

