LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. DPS troopers responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

