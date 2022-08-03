‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ropesville teenager Kallie Ketchersid is back home, healing and catching up on missed time with family and friends, after she was seriously injured in a car crash in March.

She’s healing from a stroke, a broken jaw, and a fractured pelvis, but says she still has so much to be thankful for.

“I’d say right now, I’m the happiest that I’ve ever been. Most people would be like, wow, you’ve been through all of that and that’s what you think?” Kallie said.

She spent more than 100 days in a Houston hospital after the crash. She says her mom was by her side through it all - her coma, and the day she woke up to find she had a trach, G-tube, and couldn’t move half her body. Her family and friends supported her from home, sending cards, creating healing playlists, and reminding her of their favorite memories together. Kallie says she and her mom would do something every day called ‘praises and prayers.’

“So, we’d give praises that we had like, ‘Today I moved my arm.’ That was my Mother’s Day gift to her. Or like, ‘Today, I didn’t, you know, throw up.’ Or, ‘Today we’re getting stronger.’ And then prayers for the next day.”

When she returned to West Texas in June, Kallie’s community showed up in support. Her family and friends from Ropesville and those from several communities close by held a parade in her honor.

“Oh my gosh, it was so overwhelming and great to see the community come together and all my greatest friends and just see everybody there. It was just, really makes me think about how grateful I am. I thank God every day for letting me live that night,” Kallie said.

For the past month, she’s been doing physical and speech therapy at Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute in Lubbock. Her lead speech therapist, Andrea Wann, says Kallie makes her job easy.

“She looks for other people that are struggling, and I’ve noticed that she’ll either give them just kind of words of encouragement, or bring them a coffee, or just something that’s like a little token of, ‘I see you, I see that you know, it’s a hard day,” Wann said.

The teen is back to Target runs and pool parties with her friends. She says she’s never been excited for school, but for her senior year, things are different.

“Homecoming, football games, being out on the cheer field, One Act Play, speech, I’m so excited,” she said.

Since she missed prom last year, her family and friends are throwing one for her upcoming birthday.

“It’s going to be like the best day of my entire life, it feels like I’m planning my wedding.”

While Kallie’s happier than she’s ever been, she knows what hard times are like. When she has a family of her own, she says she’ll encourage her kids to keep going.

“Nothing is too hard when you have God, and I hope to be a great mom like my mom one day to look at my kids and be like, we can do this together.”

Kallie’s happy to be home with her little brothers and her new puppy - a present for staying strong.

