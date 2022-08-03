Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Hometown officer dies in crash 2 days after retiring from police department

Officials say former officer Michael Pantera of the Hamden Police Department died in a crash...
Officials say former officer Michael Pantera of the Hamden Police Department died in a crash two days after he retired.(Hamden Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A former officer in Connecticut died in a crash two days after retiring from the police department.

According to the Hamden Police Department, Michael Pantera was killed in a crash on Tuesday; he retired on July 31 after spending 24 years with the police force.

Hamden police said Pantera would be remembered as a compassionate officer who deeply cared about the Hamden community – serving his hometown with honor and distinction throughout his career.

WFSB reports Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett offered her condolences to Pantera’s family and friends and ordered flags at half-mast to honor the former officer.

Officials didn’t release immediate details about the crash that took Pantera’s life but said it occurred in North Branford, Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Azarius Upshaw, Jacobye Bracy (left column, top to bottom) Cededric Hawthorne, Bryan Rector...
4 Lubbock gang members arrested; cash, drugs, weapons found
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Ropesville teen Kallie Ketchersid is healing at home, doing physical and speech therapy and...
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
The Hale Wind Farm is outside of Petersburg and south of Plainview.
Why the High Plains turns off its turbines to limit wind production while the Texas power grid is stressed

Latest News

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is ‘ironclad’
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
6-year-old recovering in ICU after being run over by bulldozer
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski killed Wednesday in crash, her office says