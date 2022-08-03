Local Listings
Hottest day of the week

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hottest weather of the week, and our next chance of rain, highlight this forecast.

Temperatures will soar to their highest levels of the week, days past and days ahead, this afternoon. Most locations will top our near our above 100 degrees. My forecast high of 103° for Lubbock is nine degrees above the average high for the date. It’s four degrees shy of the record for the date of 107° (1944).

This afternoon will be the hottest of the week. Highs again will be well above early August...
This afternoon will be the hottest of the week. Highs again will be well above early August averages.(KCBD First Alert)

Our next chance of rain will quickly follow the heat.

By late afternoon spotty showers and a few thundershowers are expected over the northwestern KCBD viewing area. Guidance this morning indicates this activity will drift southeastward through the evening. For Lubbock and Plainview, this presents at least a slight chance of rain late this evening and overnight.

Hit-and-miss showers and a few thundershowers are expected Thursday. Like the activity today and tonight, coverage will be limited.

Some yards, some communities, some farms, will miss out on measurable rainfall. Where it does rain, amounts generally will be light. A few locations, however, may end up with a quarter inch or more.

Spotty light rain showers may dot the area Friday. The chance of measurable rain chance is slim.

Where it does rain there may be brief heat relief. Otherwise our weather will continue to be hot, though not as hot as today. Check out the temperature and rain outlooks here on our Weather Page or in our KCBD Weather App - it’s free in your app store.

