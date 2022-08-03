KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Violet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Violet, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 3-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for four months.

Staff says she is high energy and loves to play with humans and dogs too. Violet would do best in an active family that will take her on adventures. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

