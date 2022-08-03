Local Listings
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammer impersonating deputies

Law enforcement center is located in downtown Lubbock.
Law enforcement center is located in downtown Lubbock.(Blair Sabol (KCBD))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received reports from members of the community who stated that callers contact them claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller will tell the individual (s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest, and that he or she (caller) can take payment over the phone. The caller is very persistent and convincing, at times referring to the citizen by name and using a real name of a deputy to gain the trust of the victim. The caller is spoofing an actual Lubbock County number.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency will never notify any person(s) by phone in regards to a warrant, and will certainly Never Request or Demand payment over the phone.

If a citizen is ever in doubt about a call they receive from a deputy regarding a warrant or someone wanting personal information, you are encouraged to call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 806-775-1601 and check the authenticity of the call.

We highly encourage citizens not to give any personal information over the phone to anyone they are not familiar with. These calls are SCAMS!

If you have an emergency or wish to make a report please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at the following 24-hour numbers:

Emergency – 911

Non-emergency – 806.775.1600

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

