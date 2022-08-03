Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS to host Summerfest fundraising event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS will host its Summerfest fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Gurss Barn.

Tickets are $60 per person. All proceeds will benefit Amtrykes for Children, Adults & Veterans, scholarships for therapy students at TTUHSC and Challenger Little League for Children with special needs.

There will be a live and silent auction at the event. Food will include a fajita buffet and beer and wine tastings. The Spur 327 Band will perform live. The Gurss Barn is located at 3001 E. Country Rd. 7300.

For ticket purchasing and more information about the event visit https://montereyambucs.org/.

