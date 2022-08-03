Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS to host Summerfest fundraising event

Lubbock Monterey AMBUSC will host its Summerfest fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 13, at the...
Lubbock Monterey AMBUSC will host its Summerfest fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Gurss Barn.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS will host its Summerfest fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Gurss Barn.

Tickets are $60 per person. All proceeds will benefit Amtrykes for Children, Adults & Veterans, scholarships for therapy students at TTUHSC and Challenger Little League for Children with special needs.

There will be a live and silent auction at the event. Food will include a fajita buffet and beer and wine tastings. The Spur 327 Band will perform live. The Gurss Barn is located at 3001 E. Country Rd. 7300.

For ticket purchasing and more information about the event visit https://montereyambucs.org/.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Azarius Upshaw, Jacobye Bracy (left column, top to bottom) Cededric Hawthorne, Bryan Rector...
4 Lubbock gang members arrested; cash, drugs, weapons found
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
The Hale Wind Farm is outside of Petersburg and south of Plainview.
Why the High Plains turns off its turbines to limit wind production while the Texas power grid is stressed
Backed up traffic due to MSF and Quaker crash
3-vehicle crash to cause traffic delays

Latest News

Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Lubbock Police officers were able to meet the people they serve during National Night Out events.
Lubbock police connect with community during National Night Out
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
Kat's Alley Cats Charity Sticker design
Vinyl stickers available to support Lubbock nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats