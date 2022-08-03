Lubbock police connect with community during National Night Out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - National Night Out was established to create relationships between law enforcement and those in the community.

On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department went to three neighborhoods to reach out and get to know everyone.

“It’s just our opportunity to hang out with our community. We’re here to talk, not just about police stuff, but about anything. It’s a great way because it’s non-confrontational and we can just shoot the breeze and have a good time,” Sergeant Steven Bergen said.

Assistant Chief Nathan White said this event allows them to focus on bonding.

“National Night Out, it’s a great event that allows police officers to come positively interact with the community and even though we strive to do that every day, events like this allow us to focus on that and come out and just have a good time,” Chief White said.

Sergeant Bergen said he enjoys it because it’s a good break from their busy day-to-day schedules.

“Especially with work, we’re busy from call to call to call, so whenever there’s an opportunity like this where we can just let down our guard and have a conversation, it’s a great way to build community relations,” Sergeant Bergen said.

Bergen says it’s also important for Lubbockites to see them as regular people.

“Unfortunately, some people and some kids have to see us in a negative light, maybe we’ve got to take somebody to jail, whatever the case may be, or a bad incident, accident or whatever, but this just gives us an opportunity to just be human, let them know that we’re people underneath us, not just the uniform,” Sergeant Bergen said.

Chief White says it’s important for officers to know the people they serve.

“Well, we can’t do what we do without the community’s help, so we need to build positive relationships and not just focus on law enforcement but focus on building those relationships and being there for the community and just having those positive interactions both ways,” Chief White said.

The first event went from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library on East 4th Street and Walnut Avenue. It continued in the Dunbar Neighborhood at the Mae Simmons Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The night wrapped up at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter at Rodgers Park from 7 to 9 p.m.

Chief White says he’s been doing National Night Out events for 10 years and he looks forward to it every year.

